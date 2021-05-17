York teacher named best of the year

YORK -- Becky Stahr, York High School Language Arts teacher, was honored at the Nebraska State Capitol in the Rotunda with the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Secondary Language Arts Teacher of Excellence Award and the Nebraska Language Arts Council (NELAC) English Teacher of the Year for 2021.
She was presented a framed, signed certificate and an engraved award in the shape of the state of Nebraska.
The award was presented by Ann Quinlan of Lincoln, a national, official NCTE representative and announced by Clark Kolterman, awards chair for NELAC.
Following the presentation, Stahr was given the opportunity to address the audience, offering a reflection of her teaching philosophy and experiences to date, thanking the many mentors who have guided her along this educational path.
Also honored at the event were NCTE /NELAC Leadership Development Awardee for 2021-Kelcey Schmitz of Benson High School in Omaha, who was also presented a framed, signed certificate and engraved plaque. She also addressed the audience with her reflections and feelings of gratitude. She was presented her awards by Quinlan.
Awarded the NELAC Nebraska Language Arts/English Student Teacher of the Year” Award and the Gerry Cox Memorial Student Teacher of the Year honor was new, first-year teacher Taylor Lenz, who is now an English teacher at Central City High School. She attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and did her student teaching at Aurora High School. With the honor, she was presented a $500 award on behalf of the late Gerry Cox Memorial fund. Cox was a long time, devoted English teacher at Lincoln’s East High and a loyal board member of NELAC. She also was given the opportunity to address the audience. She was presented a framed, signed certificate of recognition and an engraved plaque. Her awards were presented by Quinlan.
The Nebraska State Nominee for the NCTE Intellectual Award was presented to Professor Bryan Moore of Concordia University-Nebraska in Seward. He was presented a framed, signed certificate and an engraved plaque, recognizing his excellence in the promotion of intellectual freedom in the classroom and on the stage. He offered remarks to the audience, following his award presentation by Quinlan.
The Nebraska National Nominee for the NCTE Intellectual Freedom Award was presented to Todd Schlechte, who was unable to attend. He was awarded a framed certificate and an engraved plaque as well. He is with the Southeast Library System in Lincoln.
The annual nominees for the NCTE/NELAC Nebraska English Language Arts Teachers Hall of Fame included Ken Flowerday of Lincoln East High in Lincoln Nebraska, Anne Roesner-Heitmann of Thayer Central High School and Jennifer Troester of O’Neill High School.
Each honoree was presented a framed, signed certificate announcing their name had been approved to be placed on the plaque of the Nebraska English Language Arts Teachers Hall of Fame and their names will be engraved onto the Hall of Fame award.
At the event, NELAC usually honors student writers; however, due to the pandemic, there were no national entries this year to NCTE for evaluation.
NELAC also annually recognizes the outstanding Nebraska Student Literary Magazines, however due to conflicts, the students could not attend. Recognized were Marian High School Omaha’s magazine “Burn” and Lincoln Northeast High School’s literary magazine “The Havelock File.” Both achieved superior status/ratings.