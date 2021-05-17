York teacher named best of the year

YORK -- Becky Stahr, York High School Language Arts teacher, was honored at the Nebraska State Capitol in the Rotunda with the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Secondary Language Arts Teacher of Excellence Award and the Nebraska Language Arts Council (NELAC) English Teacher of the Year for 2021.

She was presented a framed, signed certificate and an engraved award in the shape of the state of Nebraska.

The award was presented by Ann Quinlan of Lincoln, a national, official NCTE representative and announced by Clark Kolterman, awards chair for NELAC.

Following the presentation, Stahr was given the opportunity to address the audience, offering a reflection of her teaching philosophy and experiences to date, thanking the many mentors who have guided her along this educational path.

Also honored at the event were NCTE /NELAC Leadership Development Awardee for 2021-Kelcey Schmitz of Benson High School in Omaha, who was also presented a framed, signed certificate and engraved plaque. She also addressed the audience with her reflections and feelings of gratitude. She was presented her awards by Quinlan.