YORK – The northeast wind played right into the hands of the York Dukes on Monday night as the girls evened their season record at 3-3 with a 6-0 win over winless Nebraska City at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

York coach Rich Saxer said the wind advantage his team had in the first half was a blessing as he wasn’t sure how much energy the team would have after prom weekend.

“We jumped on them early going with the wind which was nice. We were a little worried we might come out tired (and) flat after prom weekend, but put in five in the first half,” said Saxer. “Everybody on the roster contributed with a decent amount of playing time.”

York junior Leah Davis scored the hat trick (three goals) as York opened a 2-0 lead just five minutes into the game.

The ball crossed midfield only a handful of times the entire first half as the Dukes were relentless pelting the Nebraska City Pioneer keeper with double digit shots in the first half and finishing the game with a 20-4 advantage in shots.

Also getting in on the scoring was senior Tuva Franklin with two goals and picking up one was sophomore Lauryn Mattox.

The Dukes were led on defense by Mattox with 13 steals, Mia Burke finished with five while Abrielle Linder and Alyssa Alt recorded four each.

Junior Sam McDaniel pitched the shutout in the 6-0 win.

York has two more game remaining this week as they host the Hastings Tigers tonight at 5 p.m. and then make a trip to the north part of Columbus to take on the Columbus Lakeview Vikings in Central Conference action.

Despite the Hasting Tigers coming in with a 0-4 record, Saxer sees it as a tough matchup.

“We have a quick turnaround with a 50/50 game vs. Hastings tomorrow,” Saxer said.