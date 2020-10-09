York superintendent talks about COVID status in district

YORK – York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew issued a statement Friday afternoon regarding the COVID-19 status in the school district.

“Today the YPS administrative team participated in the Four Corners Health Department risk dial update. Four Corners reported that the dial has increased from 2.22 to 2.44. This increase is primarily due to the increase of positive virus cases throughout the Four Corners Health District. The administrative team recognizes the virus spread rate has increased across the state and in our community, but we also rely on our YPS numbers and study them daily.

“At this point in time we do have some positive cases at YPS and those cases/people have been isolated. What's important to recognize is our active positive cases are below 1 percent of our total population (.73 percent). In each case we have worked with Four Corners Health Department with contact tracing and have sent low exposure letters to the families/students that were possibly exposed.

“Since July 1, 2020, YPS has only had 1.97 percent of our school population test positive. Ideally we didn't want anyone from YPS to contract the virus, but we also know that wasn't a realistic goal. These numbers support that our safety plan is working and we will continue to remain in school.

“It's very important that as parents and community members we take the necessary precautions to help mitigate risk. YPS is doing everything we can to help students and families and we will continue to scrutinize our safety plan. Our goal has always been to keep our students and staff safe and stay in school.”