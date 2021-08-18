York students become Congressman's youth advisory council members

YORK – Congressman Adrian Smith met last week with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

Two of those students are Piper Fernau and Austin Phinney of York High School.

Other members are Bowdie Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic High School, James Heirigs of North Platte St. Patrick High School, Jeremy Hunter of Aurora High School, Lawrence Hunter Miller of Bayard High School, Thomas Kaus of Chadron Public School, Faith King of Summerland Public School, William Kondak of North Platte St. Patrick High School, Cheve Lutz of Dundy County Stratton Public School, Abigail Neilsen of McCook High School, Turner Plugge of Kearney Catholic High School, Taya Schmaderer of Stuart Public Schools, Violet Schwager of West Holt Public Schools, Jenason Spady of Garden County High School and Tucker Stagemeyer of O’Neill Public Schools.

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

The council is open to Third District sophomore, junior and senior high school students.