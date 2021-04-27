York students among 20 to receive CVA scholarships

YORK – Cooper Koch and Ira Chase Cotton are among 20 students who will be receiving scholarships from Central Valley Ag.

Each student pursuing a career in an agriculturally-related field will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence while providing an opportunity for students to learn more about the agriculture industry and the cooperative system through the process.

Students completed an application and essay focused on the topic, “How can cooperatives demonstrate their value to the next generation of agriculturists?”

Scholarship eligibility was limited to students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees who are pursuing a career in agriculture.

“All of our recipients demonstrate great potential in leading the next generation and shaping its views of the importance of the agricultural industry,” said Tim Esser, CVA senior vice president of human resources. “CVA’s annual scholarship program is one of the many ways the cooperative supports future leaders, innovators, and spokespeople of agriculture.”