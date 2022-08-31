York student part of Congressman’s youth council

YORK – Austin Phinney of York has been named as a member of Congressman Adrian Smith’s Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-23 academic school year.
Each year, Third District high school students are chosen for this role.
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
The Council is open to Third District sophomore, junior and senior high school students.