York student among 22 honored by governor for perfect ACT score

LINCOLN – Alivia Pavel from York was among 22 students honored by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education during a ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda, this week, in recognition for achieving the top score on their ACT college entrance exams.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT exam is an impressive feat,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These top-performing students have dedicated themselves to academic excellence, and their hard work has paid off. Thank you to the parents and teachers whose guidance has made their success possible. To the students – congratulations!”

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and ACT CEO Janet Godwin joined the governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in the future.”

Twenty-two Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2022 scored a 36 on the ACT.

Joining Pavel at the Rotunda, who also earned top scores on their ACTs, were: Isabella Cao, Kearney; Jonathon “Jack” Cenovic, Omaha Brownell-Talbot; Allie Dingfield, Blair; Jenny Dong, Millard West; Cade Horn, Scottsbluff; Benjamin Lynch, Millard North; Elise Madden, Elkhorn South; Daniel Meyer, Omaha Creighton Prep; Lilian Miller, Grand Island; Michael Mullin, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Seth Pennell, Bellevue East; Jake Rance, Elkhorn North; Tyler Reidy, Omaha Creighton Prep; Anne Rogers, Omaha North; Josephine Rutar, Elkhorn South; Aaron Sturtevant, Holdrege; Hung Vu, Kearney; Abigail Wessling, Omaha Mercy; Linda Xu, Elkhorn South; Richard Xu, Millard North; and Jalan Zhu, Millard North.