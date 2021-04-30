York sex offender sentenced to probation for registry violation

YORK – Michael L. Etherton, 59, of York, has been sentenced to three years of traditional probation for failing to report as a registered sex offender.

This case began when two Nebraska State Patrol troopers made contact with Etherton at his place of employment to discuss his failure to verify information which is required while on the sex offender registry.

They said he had not reported his required information since last July.

According to court documents, the troopers informed him he was past due to check in with the sheriff’s office to verify his information was still accurate.

According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, Etherton was convicted of criminal child enticement by computer, a Class 3A felony, in Hall County, in June of 2007.

Because violating the state’s sex offender registry act is a Class 3A felony, Etherton was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.