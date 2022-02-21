York sex offender sent to prison for non-compliance

YORK – Gregory Meyers, II, 42, of York, earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being in violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry Act. This past week, he was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years in prison with credit for 80 days already served in the York County Jail on this count.

According to court documents, he was found by local law enforcement to be in non-compliance, as a registered sex offender. One of the cases involved him not reporting ownership of a vehicle, as is required.

It is noted in the affidavit filed with the court that he has had multiple prior charges for failing to register required information.

A review of his criminal history, according to the affidavit, shows a prior conviction for sex offender registry violations in Cuming County in 2002 and in Fillmore County in 2020 (for which he remains on probation).

It is also noted that he is on supervised release status through the federal court system/U.S. probation for “activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography.”

According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, Meyers was convicted of sexual assault of a child in Dodge County in 1995 and of possession of child pornography in U.S. Federal Court in 2007.

Regarding the non-compliance case, he was sentenced in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.