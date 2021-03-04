York sex offender pleads guilty to violating registry rules

YORK – Michael L. Etherton, 59, of York pleaded guilty to a Class 3A felony in York County in which he was accused of failing to report as a registered sex offender every six months.

This week, a status hearing was held in York County District Court during which Etherton changed his plea.

This case began when two Nebraska State Patrol troopers made contact with Etherton at his place of employment to discuss his failure to verify violation of his sex offender registry requirements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They said he had not reported his required information since last July.

According to court documents, the troopers informed him he was past due to check in with the sheriff’s office to verify his information is still accurate. The troopers said Etherton told them he had forgotten.

According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, Etherton was convicted of criminal child enticement by computer, a Class 3A felony, in Hall County, in June of 2007.

Etherton’s sentencing has been set for April 26.

Violating the state’s sex offender registry act is a Class 3A felony, so Etherton is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.