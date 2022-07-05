 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

York sex offender has child pornography charges for third time

  • 0
Ryan Lambert

Ryan Lambert

YORK – Ryan Lambert, 30, of York, has again been charged with child pornography felonies.

He was earlier convicted of the same in York County and sent to prison twice.

Now he is facing five counts of possession of child pornography, all Class 1C felonies that carry a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison.

According to the affidavit filed with the court by an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, the NSP received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the downloading of five videos in which children were the victims of sexual assault.

An internet provider was subpoenaed in order to identify the subscriber of the address to which the videos were provided.

It was found that the subscriber was in York and Ryan Lambert was a resident in that person’s home. It was also noted that Lambert is currently on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry because of prior offenses of possession of child pornography. The first conviction was in 2016 and the second conviction was while he was still in prison while on work release in 2019.

People are also reading…

The investigator, according to court documents, went to the address where Lambert was staying and spoke with him. The investigator says Lambert “admitted to creating the Dropbox account and it was named after his former cellmate from prison. He also handed the investigator his cell phone, as well as gave written consent for his phone to have data extraction.”

Lambert appeared for arraignment in York County District Court this past week, during which he pleaded not guilty to all five felonies.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late October.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York firefighter assaulted

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue…

The first day of York University

The first day of York University

YORK – Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, has become a historical one as this is the first official day in the existence of York University.

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

White and black rhinos have been introduced to Mozambique after decades of extinction

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News