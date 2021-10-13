York sex offender gets probation for second offense failure to register

YORK – Justin Adams, 41, whose address is listed as being the campground off Naomi Road (in the interchange area of York), has been sentenced to probation for second offense failure to properly register as a sex offender in York County.

He appeared in York County District Court this past week for sentencing by Judge James Stecker.

The case began when Adams was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation at the interchange. During that traffic stop, it was discovered he is a registered sex offender who is required to comply with regular reporting through July of 2032. He was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Pawnee County, Kan., in August of 1999, which is a felony.

The deputy found that Adams; vehicle wasn’t registered as required, his phone number had not been updated, he had only reported seven tattoos but had 19, had the wrong lot at the campground listed as his residence and he owned a second vehicle that hadn’t been registered either.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was also found Adams had other sex offender registry violations in the past – in York and Clay Counties.