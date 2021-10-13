York sex offender gets probation for second offense failure to register

YORK – Justin Adams, 41, whose address is listed as being the campground off Naomi Road (in the interchange area of York), has been sentenced to probation for second offense failure to properly register as a sex offender in York County.
He appeared in York County District Court this past week for sentencing by Judge James Stecker.
The case began when Adams was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation at the interchange. During that traffic stop, it was discovered he is a registered sex offender who is required to comply with regular reporting through July of 2032. He was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Pawnee County, Kan., in August of 1999, which is a felony.
The deputy found that Adams; vehicle wasn’t registered as required, his phone number had not been updated, he had only reported seven tattoos but had 19, had the wrong lot at the campground listed as his residence and he owned a second vehicle that hadn’t been registered either.
It was also found Adams had other sex offender registry violations in the past – in York and Clay Counties.
“Probation recommends a straight sentence but he says he was also told he is a good candidate for probation,” said York County Public Defender David Michel when addressing the court. “He does care, he has a lot going on. He also has found the stability he has been seeking for years. Yes, he overlooked portions of the sex offender registration act, such as registering vehicles. He has a good job and he’s good at it. He would benefit from probation.”
“I understand I have a checkered past,” Adams said to Judge Stecker, “but I’m not that same person. This was just a hiccup. I have reminders set up so this will not happen again.”
“You have some various serious prior offenses involving prison, in your criminal history,” Judge Stecker said to Adams, “but I do find you fit for probation. The violation is not the most egregious but you must comply.”
Adams was sentenced to five years of probation with three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.