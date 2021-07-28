York sex offender gets 16 months in jail for failing to register and possessing meth

YORK – Justin Lucas, 35, of York earlier pleaded no contest to two counts of failing to register as a sex offender as well as being in possession of methamphetamine. This week, he was sentenced to 16 months in jail.
He was sentenced by York County District Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents and the factual basis as presented earlier by York County Attorney John Lyons, a York police officer was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw Lucas driving a vehicle and found his driver’s license was suspended.
A traffic stop was initiated.
A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped to offer assistance.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy saw a knife in Lucas’ front right pocket. The police officer asked Lucas to exit the vehicle so he could be checked for weapons. When he exited, police located two knives clipped to his pockets.
After he left the vehicle, the law enforcement officers saw a butane torch lying on the driver’s seat, which is commonly used to smoke illegal substances such as methamphetamine.
The officer says Lucas denied consent to search the vehicle, but the county’s drug dog detected the smell of narcotics and a probable cause search was conducted.
A search of Lucas’ pockets resulted in the finding of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, as well as a small plastic baggie containing suspected meth.
“While this was happening, (Lucas) had his wife on speaker phone on the roof of his car and he yelled to her, “I’m going to jail for possession.”
The officer asked him what was in his pocket and Lucas said it was methamphetamine.
It was noted that Lucas is a lifetime registered sex offender and he is supposed to provide information about all the vehicles he owns or operates. The investigating officer said the vehicle Lucas was driving was not listed in his sex offender registration – and that he had been contacted by law enforcement before, while using that vehicle, on April 4, 2020, Oct. 8, 2020, and April 13, 2021 – which is a violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry Act.
It was also noted that Lucas was out on bond, at that time, for a sex offender registry violation and has a prior conviction for this same offense.
This week, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court, “probation is recommending a straight sentence as a result of his continued non-compliance. Considering that and the seriousness of the present offense, the state will agree.”
“You have two problems,” Judge Stecker told Lucas, “substance abuse and you have to register. You have to register, it’s very simple. Your prior record is lengthy as you had a contributing to the delinquency of a minor in which your probation was revoked, trespassing, theft, another theft, another theft again, you are on probation now for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, failure to register, and this involved failure to register and possession. You have a lengthy criminal history and you were on probation when you committed this offense. You have not led a law abiding life.”
Lucas was given four months for one count of failure to report, four months of possession of methamphetamine and eight months for the second failure to report all to be served consecutively, so the total comes to 16 months in jail with credit for one day already served. He also was ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision after he is released from jail.