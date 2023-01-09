York sex offender charged with registry violations, tampering

YORK – Adam Lindgren, 24, of York, who is a convicted sex offender and is required to register as such for 25 years, has been charged with two counts of non-compliance and tampering with a witness.

The non-compliance charges are Class 3A felonies that carry possible maximum sentences of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction. The tampering charge is a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.

Preliminary hearings have been set for Lindgren in York County Court on Jan. 11.

According to court documents, the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched regarding a civil dispute and they met with Lindgren. The affidavit says the deputies knew Lindgren had a 2019 conviction for attempted first degree sexual assault and he was a 25-year registrant until June of 2049. During their conversation about Lindgren being disgruntled with someone he had been staying with off and on, discrepancies were found regarding his vehicle being properly registered with the sex offender registry, as required by law. The deputies also found that he had not been staying at the residence he had listed with his registration, even though he said he had. It was also noted that he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in 2019 and was ultimately convicted of attempted Class 3 felony in Hamilton County for which he got 12 months of probation. He was charged with non-compliance in this particular matter.

Then shortly afterward, it was found that he had still not properly registered his place of residence, despite having been in jail and then making bond.

The case of tampering with a witness stems from Lindgren allegedly asking people to lie to deputies about where he was living. When deputies went to that address in the 200 Block of Burlington Avenue, it didn’t appear Lindgren was living there and the individuals who were there initially said he was. They later allegedly told deputies, according to court documents, that Lindgren had asked them to lie to deputies about where he lived.