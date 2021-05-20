York sex offender charged with non-compliance and meth possession

“While this was happening, (Lucas) had his wife on speaker phone on the roof of his car and he yelled to her, “I’m going to jail for possession.”

The officer asked him what was in his pocket and Lucas allegedly said it was methamphetamine.

It was noted that Lucas is a lifetime registered sex offender and he is supposed to provide information about all the vehicles he owns or operates. The investigating officer said the vehicle Lucas was driving was not listed in his sex offender registration – and that he had been contacted by law enforcement before, while using that vehicle, on April 4, 2020, Oct. 8, 2020, and April 13, 2021 – which is a violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry Act.

It was also noted that Lucas was out on bond, at that time, for a sex offender registry violation and has a prior conviction for this same offense.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.