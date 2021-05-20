York sex offender charged with non-compliance and meth possession

YORK – Justin Lucas, 35, of York is again charged with failing to register as a sex offender as well as being in possession of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, a York police officer was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw Lucas driving a vehicle and found his driver’s license was suspended.
A traffic stop was initiated.
A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped to offer assistance.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy saw a knife in Lucas’ front right pocket. The police officer asked Lucas to exit the vehicle so he could be checked for weapons. When he exited, police allegedly located two knives clipped to his pockets.
After he left the vehicle, the law enforcement officers saw a butane torch lying on the driver’s seat, which is commonly used to smoke illegal substances such as methamphetamine.
The officer says Lucas denied consent to search the vehicle, but the county’s drug dog detected the smell of narcotics and a probable cause search was conducted.
A search of Lucas’ pockets resulted in the finding of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, as well as a small plastic baggie containing suspected meth.
“While this was happening, (Lucas) had his wife on speaker phone on the roof of his car and he yelled to her, “I’m going to jail for possession.”
The officer asked him what was in his pocket and Lucas allegedly said it was methamphetamine.
It was noted that Lucas is a lifetime registered sex offender and he is supposed to provide information about all the vehicles he owns or operates. The investigating officer said the vehicle Lucas was driving was not listed in his sex offender registration – and that he had been contacted by law enforcement before, while using that vehicle, on April 4, 2020, Oct. 8, 2020, and April 13, 2021 – which is a violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry Act.
It was also noted that Lucas was out on bond, at that time, for a sex offender registry violation and has a prior conviction for this same offense.
The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.