York sex offender accused of registry non-compliance

YORK – McLean Christiansen, 27, of York, has been formally charged with non-compliance of the terms of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

McLean is a registered sex offender who must register for 15 years, stemming from a conviction of debauching a minor in October of 2019.

The sheriff’s department alleges that McLean failed to properly register his true residency.

He was arrested. Upon a review of his criminal history, deputies found he was currently on bond for a sex offender registry violation in York County and he had pending cases in Lancaster County for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.

It is noted in court documents he is a convicted felon with prior convictions for multiple attempts of forgeries with the original charges in those cases being possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Christiansen waived his preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.