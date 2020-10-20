York scouts beautify parks

YORK – Boy Scout Troop and Pack 173 converged on York’s city parks Saturday on a mission to beautify their community.

Well over one dozen scouts and their parents spent their Saturday picking up trash – some of it a bit unusual, including five tires, golf balls, part of a toilet and the slide of a cement truck. Still, the participants were undeterred, sticking with the mentality they bring to any scouting trip or event. “We teach leave no trace -- leave a camping area clean and better than you found it. Pick up all trash. Make sure fires are out,” said Jaqueline Bethune, one of the troop’s leaders. She said it’s the members who truly take the reins, however: “We have a boy led troop. The boys learn how meetings are run and run their own meetings. They help make decisions on food for campouts, merit badges, campouts and fundraisers.”

The group was scheduled to work from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., but Bethune said the kids were finished head of time, leaving the adults to wrap things up by going back to bridges and painting over graffiti. It was an all-around positive experience for participants, she said. “This really helped them learn good citizenship. They learned how good it can be to clean up places in the community just to do something good for the community.”