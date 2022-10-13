York School Board talks transportation operations

YORK -- The York Public Schools Board of Education convened on Monday, Oct. 12 to review reports on YPS transportation, the September budget and an HVAC update.

YPS transportation director Ken Booth gave a report on their vehicles and buses, as well as the YPS bus plan for the 2022-23 school year. This year, the transportation department buses over 600 students twice a day. They have 12 full-time route drivers and four route sub drivers. Booth said they are always looking for more to be on their team.

There are about 900 miles driven per school day and that does not include activities.

“Those are a lot of miles we are putting on a lot of vehicles,” said Booth.

Currently, they have 17 buses in their fleet. Booth said their main priority is replacing their 1999 Bluebird conventional school bus. The bus features a lift, making it handicap accessible for students.

“That one is getting pretty old, but it is a very important bus that needs to be replaced,” he said.

The board approved of the consideration to purchase a good used bus that would replace the 1999 Bluebird.

YPS Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew said the transportation board has an eye on a bus sitting in Oklahoma.

“It is a 2018, it has between 75,000 to 85,000 miles, it does have a lift, and it does have air conditioning,” said Bartholomew.

If purchased, the funds would come from a depreciation account.

The next item discussed was the YPS budget update. Bartholomew reported they were down $500,000 in revenue for the month of September with $400,000 of that being in property taxes. September’s revenue this year was $3,584,661 compared to last year’s $4,064,248, which causes some concern.

“We’ll see if all of a sudden October is a little inflated compared to a year ago, that’s our hope,” said Bartholomew.

Also covered in the meeting was the heating and air conditioning at the York High School. Progress has been made on the air conditioning in the York High School theater. The gyms, hallways and cafeteria do not have air conditioning due to water pump bearings being worn.

“It’s not going to be an expense to us,” Bartholomew said. “Facility Advocates will take care of that.”

The next YPS Board of Education meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the York Public Schools District Office.