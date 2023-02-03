YORK – The York School Board has approved the 2023-24 high school principal contract for Brian Grahleer.

Grahleer said, “I am honored to be the next principal at York High School. I cannot wait to get to know the staff, students and families and continue to raise the bar for all of Duke Nation! Go Dukes!”

The board also had special guests from York Elementary School at its recent meeting.

YES fourth grader Klaire Heberlee and fifth grader Cole Vernon talked to the school board about their experience as “bank tellers” with the Duke Branch of Cornerstone Bank. The in-school savings bank opened last fall in conjunction with the Nebraska Council on Economic Education and Cornerstone Bank. This year, YES students learned about savings, how financial institutions operate and how to become better savers. With parents’ approval, YES students have the opportunity to make deposits to their own savings account every Thursday morning from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. to start saving towards short- and long-term goals. Each student has their own ledger to record their deposits and these are maintained at the school and do not go home with the students. When the child graduates the fifth grade or leaves the school, a check is issued for their balance in the account.

Vernon said, “Being a teller is fun because you get to see all these kids bring in their money and get to tell them how much they are saving.”

Heberlee added, “I like being more familiar with money and seeing the kids too and hearing their stories about saving.”

Cornerstone Bank is proud of their students’ efforts and their eagerness to save. Kim Mortensen from Cornerstone Bank said, “It is really a great program and the kids show up every week and they get prizes. If you’re ever around the library on Thursday mornings, there are different stations spread out where the students can move through and put in their deposits. They are all working towards a big party at the end of the year. To have that party, the students have to have 23 deposits turned in.”

In the line of business of items was a legislative update given by Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew. The legislative bills presented could affect funding, curriculum and staffing for YPS in the future.

The board approved the resignation of fifth grade teacher Amy Davis who will be joining the ESU 6 Professional Development team next year.

Lastly, Bartholomew gave a report on superintendent professional goals for the 2023 calendar year. Bartholomew said his goals will all be based on feedback from support staff, substitute teachers, students and teachers. Bartholomew will have a series of one-on-one meetings with support staff, small group meetings with substitute teachers and teachers, and luncheons with students.

Bartholomew said, “This is part of our strategic plan to help retain and recruit our staff and to help YPS grow. What I am looking for is feedback on things they think are going well and things that we need to improve on. We will then bring that feedback back to our action teams, to our administrative teams, and to the Board of Education. I think it is absolutely vital that every member of our team knows that they have a voice and positive or negative feedback is welcome. I will listen to their ideas. As a school district, we are doing really great things, but my philosophy is great organizations are always working on their culture. They don’t wait until something is wrong to work on their culture. They are always working on their culture.”

The next public Board of Education meeting will be held on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the YPS District Office.