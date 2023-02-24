YORK – York’s city sales tax receipts continue to set records, month after month, and February was no exception.

The city’s total sales tax receipts for the month of February came in at $453,204.81 which is the highest total for any February in the history of the local sales tax. Plus, it was $63,554.58 (or 16.3%) higher than the same total seen in February of 2022.

These receipts reflect transactions that took place in December – so during the Christmas shopping period.

The city is only five months into its fiscal year, but already has taken in $2,241,747 in city sales tax receipts.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in just under $5 million, which is about $700,000 more than the prior 12-month period.

Regarding LB 357 funds, the city’s receipts for February came in at $151,068. So far in this fiscal year, the city’s extra ½-cent sales tax has brought in just under $750,000.

The receipts that flow into the general and street funds are used for municipal operations.

The LB 357 receipts are used for special, earmarked projects.