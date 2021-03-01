York’s mask mandate expires, only two new COVID cases in this county

YORK – York’s citywide mask mandate expired at 12:01 a.m., Monday, March 1, as the city’s board of health did not choose to extend it further.

Meanwhile, York County’s new COVID case count in the two-day timeframe of Feb. 25 and 26 was only two.

Two new cases in a two-day timeframe is a milestone for the county, which had been seeing double and triple digits just a few months ago.

While the mask mandate came to an end, after being in force for months, local leaders and health officials are still encouraging the use of facial coverings and the practice of social distancing in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In the Four Corners Health District, the risk dial remains at 1.75, in the yellow – moderate risk – category.

As of Feb. 26, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District was at 4,895. There were 81 new cases in the district in the past two weeks, with 39 of those in the past seven days. The seven-day case count for York County was nine.