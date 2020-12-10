York’s Eckert commissioned to create maze mural at Los Angeles skate park

“We projected the digital image, we did the initial tracing,” Eckert said. “That took a full day, almost eight hours.

“Then, on the second day, we could turn all the lights on and we didn’t have shadows to contend with. I did a second pass making thicker lines, painted and cleaned up the edges. On the third day, I did touch up work and made sure it all looked sharp and professional.”

Eckert worried before he even left York that he wouldn’t be able to finish the big project in the five days they had planned for the commission work to be done.

“It actually went way faster than I thought it would,” Eckert said. “I think the total time . . . it probably took 21 hours for me to do it.”

Finishing more quickly allowed some time to do another cool thing he’d often dreamed about – actually skateboarding in the indoor facility that he’d only seen in videos hundreds of times before as famous professional skateboarders performed.