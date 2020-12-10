York’s Eckert commissioned to create maze mural at Los Angeles skate park

YORK – Eric Eckert has been obsessed with two things since he was a young boy – skateboarding and drawing mazes.
This year, he found himself fulfilling dreams regarding both avenues as he was commissioned to create a massive maze mural inside a world-renowned skate park in Los Angeles, Calif.
The York community likely remembers back to January, 2018, when Eckert set a Guinness World Record for creating the largest solvable maze ever.
The York community likely remembers back several years to when he spearheaded the creation of York’s first and only skate park.
Well, 2020 had its challenges – but he still achieved personal milestones with this latest endeavor.
Eckert has an Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/idrawmazes/) on which he posts new mazes daily. Many of the mazes involve skateboarding and celebrity themes. He has over 12,000 followers.
And one of those followers is the head of film production at the famous indoor California skate park, which is called The Berrics.
Eckert explained, “The best of the best of the best professional skateboarders go there and they produce daily video content at their facility.”
Many videos are specific – to be used in marketing campaigns, to promote all types of things, from soda pop to skateboards to shoes to movies.
The film producer from The Berrics saw Eckert’s work online and two years ago, he reached out to Eckert, asking him if he would ever be interested in coming to Los Angeles, to create a massive maze mural inside the skateboard facility.
“The biggest hurdle, at that time, was finding someone to sponsor it,” Eckert said.
The Berrics’ people pitched the idea to a number of different advertisers.
The advertiser that was interested? The marketing gurus behind the next Minions movie and the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the first Minions movie.
So the marketing campaign was born – it would include the giant mural of a skateboarding Minion (created by Eckert), a video featuring professional skateboarders doing their thing while dressed up as Minions and the production of a skateboard featuring The Minions.
Initially, the plans were for The Berrics people to fly Eckert out to Los Angeles for a week in March to create the mural.
“But then the pandemic hit and everything was put on hold,” Eckert explained.
Support Local Journalism
But this fall, they called back and asked if he was still interested. Did he feel comfortable coming to Los Angeles and fulfilling their massive art idea?
“It finally worked out and they flew me to Los Angeles for a week in October,” Eckert said. “I actually felt safer in California because they already had mask mandates and all kinds of safety protocols already in place. Plus, with the pandemic, The Berrics had to be closed to the public so we had no crowds or people to contend with when creating such a large wall mural.”
The size of the mural was to be 900 square feet – a massive 20x45-foot feat.
So Eckert created a 2x4.5-foot solvable mural (featuring the skateboarding Minion) while still at home in York. He explained that the dimensions were key for when it came time to reproduce the mural in Los Angeles.
The next big decision was what medium to use.
“I usually use Sharpies to create my mazes,” Eckert said. “I knew that wouldn’t work with a 900-square-foot mural so I started looking at using paint and brushes. It was kind of scary because I never painted anything before let alone a large mural.”
The maze, which he drew at home, was then projected onto the wall at The Berrics.
Using those dimensions, he said, was important “so I knew it would translate to a wall when I got there,” he said.
The Berrics provided for him an assistant, who operated a lift in order to get Eckert high into the air. Eckert said his helper also helped do some of the initial tracing.
“We projected the digital image, we did the initial tracing,” Eckert said. “That took a full day, almost eight hours.
“Then, on the second day, we could turn all the lights on and we didn’t have shadows to contend with. I did a second pass making thicker lines, painted and cleaned up the edges. On the third day, I did touch up work and made sure it all looked sharp and professional.”
Eckert worried before he even left York that he wouldn’t be able to finish the big project in the five days they had planned for the commission work to be done.
“It actually went way faster than I thought it would,” Eckert said. “I think the total time . . . it probably took 21 hours for me to do it.”
Finishing more quickly allowed some time to do another cool thing he’d often dreamed about – actually skateboarding in the indoor facility that he’d only seen in videos hundreds of times before as famous professional skateboarders performed.
“Oh yes, I obviously skateboarded in the facility,” Eckert said. “For those who are avid skateboarders, many of our top wishes would be just to skate there someday. But for me – I go to do that and put a piece of art on the wall that will stay there. It was really surreal. I would have never ever thought I would get to skateboard in that place, let alone be commissioned to do artwork there.”
While Eckert was creating the maze, the production crew at The Berrics filmed the progress and did time lapses. After the maze mural was finished, they also conducted a video interview with Eckert.
“People have asked me if I’d do any more large scale maze murals,” Eckert said. “Well, I guess I’ve always said I’d draw a maze on anything for the right price. Now that I’ve done it once, I sure wouldn’t be opposed to it.
“This was an awesome experience,” Eckert said, “and I met a lot of really cool people. What’s really awesome is that when I watch their videos from The Berrics now, I see all these incredible professional skateboarders doing great stuff and at the same time, in the background, I see my mural. I guess I got to fulfill two cool things regarding two cool things I love to do. Again, pretty surreal. And pretty awesome.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!