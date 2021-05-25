York’s city sales tax sees big increase, highest monthly total this fiscal year

YORK – York’s total city sales tax receipts for May came in significantly higher than it did in May of 2020 – but it also came in as the highest monthly total, so far, in this current fiscal year.

For May, the city’s total sales tax receipts came in at $365,276.89 – compared to $291,000.58 last year in the same month. That was a jump of just over $74,000 and was a 25.5% increase.

The city’s fiscal year runs from October to September. This was the highest total for a month, so far, in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The other months that came in over $300,000 were October, November, December and February – but they were still under May’s receipts.

This month’s receipts are also higher than all other months (with the exception of last September) in the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well.

In this fiscal year, so far, the total amount received by the city in sales tax influx is $2,531,303.50 with four months remaining in the fiscal year.

The total for the last fiscal year was $3.8 million.

The LB357 funds influx for the month of May came in at $121,758.97, which is $24,758.78 higher than what was seen in May, 2020. The LB357 funds are also the highest for the monthly totals in this fiscal year, for May.

These figures reflect transactions that took place two months prior – so back in March.

