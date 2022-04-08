York Rotary, York General join massive medical airlift to Ukraine

YORK -- Cases of IV catheters, spinal needles, gauze bandages and more are on their way to Ukraine today thanks to the York Rotary Club and York General Hospital.

York General Hospital CEO Jim Ulrich is a York Rotary member who authorized the donation of supplies that doctors in Ukraine say are desperately needed in the embattled country.

York Rotary donated more than $3,000 to the cause, and individual donations have also been coming in, York Rotary President Steve Fillman said.

The supplies join a massive effort by Midwest Rotary Clubs to airlift medical supplies daily for the next two weeks. The flights are funded by more than $50,000 raised by Midwest regional Rotary clubs.

The first flight has already landed in Poland, with 50 more tons of supplies waiting on the tarmac for the next flight. It’s an unprecedented use of the Rotary disaster fund, but these are unprecedented times.

“I am so proud of the nearly 2,000 Rotarians in our area,” said Rotary District Gov. Carol Horner. “They answered the call to provide the airlift.”

They are joined by hospitals, doctor’s offices and other medical providers donating massive amounts of bandages, emergency kits, antibiotic ointments, and other in-demand items. Their effort seems especially generous given supply chain issues and ongoing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clubs will continue fundraising in April to keep the successful effort going.

Ukraine has more than 60 Rotary clubs. The clubs are designed to foster international understanding and goodwill, along with concrete help like a highly successful campaign to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotarians from the local district will soon be on the ground in Poland to report on how the effort is going.

The medical airlift began when the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, based in Chicago, reached out to Rotary for help. After a flurry of emails and regional Zoom meetings, the airlift was born. The effort will continue indefinitely.

If someone would like to donate to the Rotary Disaster Response Fund for Ukraine, they can mail a check to the York Rotary, PO Box 401, York, NE 68467. They are asked to make the check out to York Rotary and put “Ukraine” in the memo field.