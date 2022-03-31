York Rotary pitches in to airlift medical supplies to Ukraine

YORK -- The York Rotary Club is joining an urgent effort by Midwest Rotary clubs to airlift medical supplies to bombed-out cities in Ukraine.

The flights will launch of Chicago during the next two weeks, enroute to Poland. They will then be trucked from Poland to Ukraine.

“York Rotary is contacting local medical providers and asking for donations of bandages, splints, antiseptic ointments and other supplies that doctors in Ukraine say they are desperately short of,” said York Rotary President Steve Fillman.

It's part of an effort by 10 Rotary districts in the Midwest to airlift 30 tons of urgent medical supplies to Ukraine. Other airlifts will continue through April.

Rotary is funding the airlifts through donations and by using its regional disaster fund.

Medical providers in Ukraine have requested specific supplies, including bandages, gauze, ointments, slings, tourniquets, chlorine tablets for clean water and emergency kits.

"If you're looking for a way to directly help the besieged citizens and soldiers of Ukraine, this is a great opportunity," Fillman said.

Cash donations will also be accepted in lieu of supplies. For more information, contact Steve Fillman at (402) 362-3618.