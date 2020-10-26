York residents warned about phone scam

YORK – The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has been made aware of scammers targeting electric customers, NPPD officials say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Reports from customers indicate that the scammers are calling customers and will tell them they need to make a payment for a meter replacement or threaten to disconnect the customer if they do not make an immediate payment over the phone,” NPPD officials are reporting.

“Scammers will ask for customers to provide a payment method such as a wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid debit cards such as a Green Dot card. NPPD does not call to ask customers for a credit card number or demand payment with a pre-paid card, and any customer receiving this type of call should not make a payment over the phone. If a customer receives a call from someone claiming to be from NPPD and feels pressured for immediate payment or personal information, they should hang up the phone and call NPPD’s Customer Contact Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD.

Mark Becker, media supervisor for NPPD, said further, “NPPD is seeing an increasing number of reports this morning regarding calls requesting payment for replacement electric meters. NPPD does not charge customers to replace meters and the attempts going on today are attempting to gain payments from customers using a variety of methods to make a payment. NPPD does not charge to replace meters and does not contact customers via phone regarding any past due bill payments.”