York residents set goals for library

Current goals

Each group was assigned to submit three questions to include in a survey for the library to put out to the public. Their deadline is Oct. 15, and the survey would run by Oct. 29. This would be shared to the library’s website and Facebook.

The groups were challenged to write more specific questions or specific choices to choose from instead of leaving open ended questions.

One to three year goals

The library groups said they need to determine financial needs and formalize partnership to find groups to work with. Having a list of partners could help with various events that might come up in the future.

The residents agreed that they need to complete an annual strategic review on their plan. They want to try to expand the conversations. One idea was to go to the school board about the current ideas. This could keep the needs in thought.

They also said they could go to service organization meetings or contact the Chamber to be on a list of speakers for lunch meetings.

Another main goal for the committees is for all of them to have a trial of one program or activity within the first year.