York residents set goals for library

YORK -- York residents recently gathered for another library conversation with Kilgore Memorial Library Director, Deb Robertson, to talk about each committee’s progress as well as starting a concrete plan for the library.
At the beginning of the meeting, Robertson invited the group to another makerspace event in Lincoln on November 2-3. Though there is a small cost involved for each day, the Friends of the Library would be asked to waive fees if anyone was interested.
One of the sessions would be about how makerspaces would impact the community. There is a question if these spaces should belong in the library or be independent.
“This is my way of trying to help show the possibilities of what can come out of these spaces,” Robertson said.
Each of the groups who met individually brought up a few notes from their meetings.
Technology/innovation
Doug Rood said the group was trying to develop a “one pager.” This would include one year targets, three year initiatives and three to five year goals.
Some of their one year goals were to look into Esports at the library. The group said they could potentially partner with York College students. They also wanted to look into a 3D printer and other app programming classes.
They could also look into partnering with York Middle School or York High School to have test days. Jake Owen is looking at a Lego club for kids between 2nd to 4th grades. However, there could be other classes they could do for middle school students, like laser cutting.
Another idea was to develop a survey for interest. When people check out a book, they could receive a set of questions from all of the groups to see what could be interesting for them.
There is a screen available currently where library visitors could be asked questions, but it could be embarrassing having them answer questions. Robertson said an iPad could be used for this.
Education
The group stressed finding volunteers for programming. They could potentially recruit interns or volunteers from York College.
They also talked about wanting to find more opportunities for online education, and trying to have a story time for children in Spanish.
Social services
Mental health was one of their biggest areas of discussion. They want to try to find more places for people to thrive.
Having a book theme was brought up. Each month could be a book that relates to one of the groups. Telehealth was talked about because people are starting to use online places to speak with doctors and medical professionals.
The group thought hosting an art class would be an addition for the library. They also thought that partnering with people on how to handle grief or other emotions could help the community. Partnering was mentioned because of the lack of staff and volunteers available for the library.
Most of the groups agreed that finding targets for programming would help since there are so many options for people to choose from on a daily basis. It can be hard for people to want to commit to one activity per week.
Career/life planning
Unfortunately this group did not meet. Robertson said this is something that she hopes would be continued, or it will just not be included in the overall plan for the library.
Vision 2025 goals
The library residents said they need to have a developed marketing plan. They also stressed the importance of having more staff available. One idea was to have a volunteer coordinator. This person could help make calls to find people for specific programs.
Robertson said some libraries have dues where they work include volunteer service into the fee. Some people were able to donate money without time if they were busy, but others for example could pay a fee and volunteer 10 hours on top of it.
“Money doesn’t have to be an object for the big things,” Robertson said.
Current goals
Each group was assigned to submit three questions to include in a survey for the library to put out to the public. Their deadline is Oct. 15, and the survey would run by Oct. 29. This would be shared to the library’s website and Facebook.
The groups were challenged to write more specific questions or specific choices to choose from instead of leaving open ended questions.
One to three year goals
The library groups said they need to determine financial needs and formalize partnership to find groups to work with. Having a list of partners could help with various events that might come up in the future.
The residents agreed that they need to complete an annual strategic review on their plan. They want to try to expand the conversations. One idea was to go to the school board about the current ideas. This could keep the needs in thought.
They also said they could go to service organization meetings or contact the Chamber to be on a list of speakers for lunch meetings.
Another main goal for the committees is for all of them to have a trial of one program or activity within the first year.
Collecting data was another goal. Residents thought that having concrete statistics could better show the need for various programs and staff. This could also help for grant writing if there were demonstrated needs.
Three to five year goals
The residents wanted to consider the current library space. Residents thought the library needs more room to house all of the activities they want to accomplish. Example, if the library wanted a woodworking space.
Another goal is to help transform the library with its branding. They want to expand the term library beyond just books. If there were more places and programs, it would make the library more than what people think of the normal definition.
Mobile community outreach was an idea that Rood brought up. When he lived in Rockford, Ill., he said there was a mobile discovery center for STEM. Normal vehicles and minivans were converted to drive around. If there was one here, the library could drive around to all of York County.
Next steps
The next big group meeting is set for Oct. 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the library. This would be in order for the groups to meet and discuss their questions before.
The groups made a list of the goals. They plan to go over the list again with the people who attend the next session.