York residents divide and conquer to help the library

YORK- The second community library conversation with Deb Robertson, York’s library director, was held after the Fourth of July holiday on July 6 at the Kilgore Memorial Library.
At the beginning of the meeting, the topics and results from the previous meeting were summarized. Last week, four people ended up attending the second session even though there weren’t any RSVPs.
Deb also mentioned that one person who attended the second meeting is preparing to start volunteering at the library.
There were a few residents who attended this week who were unable to go to the first meeting. Jake Owens works for the York County Health Coalition. Owens went to school in York 10 years ago, and is now back in York with his family.
“Being here as a citizen is radically different than as a student,” Owens said. “I was familiar with the town as a student, but I didn’t necessarily know the people.”
Owens said there was an appeal to come back to York. One reason was that he knew several people who ended up joining the York community after they graduated.
This week, the main topic of interest was “vision 2025,” which was what the residents hope to see in the next five years for the future of the library. Some of the topics discussed today included diversity, technology, and social services.
Diversity:
Last week, the topic of having an educational center for bilingual families to learn was mentioned. One idea from this week was to reach out to Hispanic organizations, restaurants, and churches in or around York.
“I need to go where they are, and not have them come to me,” Robertson said.
Other suggestions were to have more interpreters available, and to have books in Spanish available at the hospitals.
A few residents said that organizations around town are including options for people to request translations, and that it is slowly becoming more common.
One idea that isn’t viable to the library is buying books in Spanish. Robertson said the library currently receives one request every six months. The library used to have a shelf for these books, but it was taken away because of lack of space and use.
Technology:
Maker spaces were mentioned last week as a feature wanted for the future of the library. However, maker spaces themselves aren’t the need. The community members said maker spaces can be used to help improve the professional lives of the community.
Hastings has a brand-new maker space on the bottom floor of their library, and Norfolk recently expanded their space as well. Omaha’s new space is for their community college students, but it also offers conference rooms for businesses to hold meetings.
There were a few concerns regarding having maker spaces in the York library. Some residents worried about liability, cost of upkeep, and having proper credentials to work the machines, especially since high school students could be using them.
Having proper space for these machines was another concern since some machinery is heavy and loud.
Some of the benefits were that technology can be very uniting across people of all pay scales, and it can be fun.
Steven Postier said that people can build their own flight simulators at home with current technology. Doug Rood said people can make parts on Amazon for a few hundred dollars.
Robertson said that if maker spaces were added, she hopes they would increase collaboration within the community. People can either pay to use the equipment, or they can volunteer time to work.
Social Services
Several residents stressed the importance of having a central location for people to receive information. Brochures with contact information for various resources could be hung up for people to access.
“There are people who haven’t asked for help before,” Duncan said. “They don’t want to seem needy. The library should have the facts and information to help people if they ask. If they are uncomfortable sharing their needs, they could just walk down the hall.”
The residents noted that people tend to Google everything, and that this could help provide a safe environment. Even residents who have never had to ask for help said that this is an important issue.
“I’ve been fortunate to have never had to ask these things.” Mark Powers said. “It’s been so long since I’ve had to worry about early education, or applying for jobs.”
“Vision 2025”
One of the biggest topics for the future of the library was space. Changing the structure of the building would come down the road since it is still an unknown of what can be done. Residents agreed that a solid plan was needed before they could tackle the issues they want to change in the library.
“We should create a steering committee with some sub-committees that would take on infrastructure of the library, technology, and diversity,” Rood said. “We need to lay that out to see where we go next.”
The residents did a brainstorming activity to help specifically identify what was really needed in the library. Deb gave the group sticky notes to put on the walls.
“Expansion, outreach, growth should be verbs that we use in our mission statement,” Owens said.
The residents worked as a team to identify the needs into categories, and they divided themselves up into groups where they felt they could help the most.
Next steps
The group plans to meet every two weeks to discuss ideas as a general steering committee. Sub-committees have been broken down into education, social services, technology and innovation, diversity, career/life skills.
Residents said they need to be more active by inviting people to the meetings. They worried that an open invitation wouldn’t attract as many participants.
The next steering committee is set for July 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. People can sign up to have a position on any of the committees even If they haven’t attended previous meetings.
“There is nothing that doesn’t work in our community,” Robertson said. “We just have to be somewhat flexible.”