York residents divide and conquer to help the library

The residents noted that people tend to Google everything, and that this could help provide a safe environment. Even residents who have never had to ask for help said that this is an important issue.

“I’ve been fortunate to have never had to ask these things.” Mark Powers said. “It’s been so long since I’ve had to worry about early education, or applying for jobs.”

“Vision 2025”

One of the biggest topics for the future of the library was space. Changing the structure of the building would come down the road since it is still an unknown of what can be done. Residents agreed that a solid plan was needed before they could tackle the issues they want to change in the library.

“We should create a steering committee with some sub-committees that would take on infrastructure of the library, technology, and diversity,” Rood said. “We need to lay that out to see where we go next.”

The residents did a brainstorming activity to help specifically identify what was really needed in the library. Deb gave the group sticky notes to put on the walls.

“Expansion, outreach, growth should be verbs that we use in our mission statement,” Owens said.