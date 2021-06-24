York residents discuss future of the library

YORK – York’s Kilgore Library Director Deb Robertson held a community conversation with York residents this past week. Robertson’s session allowed people to debate important topics relating to the library.
After everyone introduced themselves, the first question she asked was the reason they wanted to attend the event.
“I’m a scholar,” said Dr. Clark Roush, York College professor. “I love books. Sometimes people will look at me because I am basically hugging a book. The library is sometimes the only place people can go to get air conditioning or internet.”
“The more resources that are available make a stronger community,” Deb Heskett said. “It makes it more desirable for people.”
Several topics were discussed. Some included technology, ESL improvements, classroom space and the library’s needs.
Technology:
Some of the residents mentioned that not every person in York knows how to operate a computer. With online applications becoming more common, they said this might cause issues for people.
The library currently has 11 computers for people to use.
“There are kids who are between 8-12 years old, and they know how to code and use 3D printing,” Doug Rood said.
Increasing STEAM at the library was also mentioned. This includes science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
“STREAM if you want to include reading to the list.” Robertson said.
ESL:
Southeast Community College in Lincoln recently hired a second instructor to teach ESL classes at the library.
“If we could start with children to make them more comfortable, they might be able to help their parents learn,” Nancy Beach said.
An idea to create a learning academy or designate an official space for a classroom was a possible solution.
“Creating another gathering spot to sit might make people more comfortable when learning,” Lisa Hurley said. “I would like having a place to sit instead of just sitting in my car on my laptop.”
Irene Duncan suggested the idea of having events after 5 p.m.
“Once we get kids and families in the door, we have to keep them,” Duncan said.
Other comments about this were increasing bilingual reading material for the library, and using benchmarks to compare York to other libraries in the area.
Classroom:
One idea was to designate the space where the conversation was held to be the learning academy or classroom.
A young adults readers club was brought up. Roush said this could help students read other books their teachers aren’t assigning them.
The classroom could also be used to teach life skills to younger people. Larry Kospa said there are kids who don’t know how to balance a check.
Library needs:
“We need to create a vision plan of what we would want in the next five or 10 years, Roush said. “I think people need to physically see what (money) is going to the library. People will give for specific things and specific amounts of time. I wouldn’t have the arts center without it.”
Increasing volunteers was mentioned. Currently, the library has 10 employees. Most of these people are part-time.
Several residents said increasing promotions and marketing could help people know what is being offered.
Having a Facebook group was suggested as an outlet. Communities like Waco and Bradshaw have a community newsletter.
The last idea was forming a committee at the library. The residents all agreed that this committee should have increased diversity to represent different backgrounds.