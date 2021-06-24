York residents discuss future of the library

One idea was to designate the space where the conversation was held to be the learning academy or classroom.

A young adults readers club was brought up. Roush said this could help students read other books their teachers aren’t assigning them.

The classroom could also be used to teach life skills to younger people. Larry Kospa said there are kids who don’t know how to balance a check.

Library needs:

“We need to create a vision plan of what we would want in the next five or 10 years, Roush said. “I think people need to physically see what (money) is going to the library. People will give for specific things and specific amounts of time. I wouldn’t have the arts center without it.”

Increasing volunteers was mentioned. Currently, the library has 10 employees. Most of these people are part-time.

Several residents said increasing promotions and marketing could help people know what is being offered.

Having a Facebook group was suggested as an outlet. Communities like Waco and Bradshaw have a community newsletter.