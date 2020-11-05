York resident wins seat on Southeast Community College Board of Governors

YORK – Chuck Byers of York won the District 1 seat on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors during this week’s General Election.
Byers received 17,329 votes, compared to 15,268 votes earned by candidate Jeanne H. Stec.
The following is the break-down of votes coming from the different counties within District 1:
• Fillmore County: Byers, 1,027 votes; Stec, 1,017
• Gage County: Byers, 4,361; Stec, 3,912
• Jefferson County: Byers, 1,727; Stec, 1,156
• Lancaster County: Byers, 1,372; Stec, 1,269
• Saline County: Byers, 2,094; Stec, 1937
• Seward County: Byers, 3,120; Stec, 2,944
• Thayer County: Byers, 1,048; Stec, 872
• York County: Byers, 2,580; Stec, 2,161
