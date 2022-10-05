York remembers The Voice Of The Dukes: Jack Vincent

YORK – For many years, during countless York sporting events, one thing has remained a constant – the sound of The Voice Of The Dukes has always been the same.

For decades, Jack Vincent was referred to as such and his legacy will surely continue on.

The York community is remembering Vincent’s many achievements and contributions as the sad news about his sudden passing circulates throughout the city and school district.

Vincent called/announced the York volleyball game Tuesday night – a game many have called a “barn burner” – and passed away shortly afterward, which has shocked many.

Vincent’s long career and commitment to the York area is remarkable. He spent 22 years in the military before transitioning to civilian life by owning and operating a service-oriented company in York for 11 years.

It was 24 years ago when Vincent was approached by the York News-Times regarding a part-time job as a sports writer which he accepted. He covered countless sporting events, providing well-crafted stories filled with details and his passion for athletics. He also penned his weekly column, “Vincent’s Views,” which drew in readers of all ages for more than two decades.

“With the job in hand,” Vincent wrote in his last column for the YNT, “I became part of a team effort that included attending sports events, interviewing coaches and athletes, hightailing it back to the office, coordinating pictures to correspond with the write-up, developing the story and then working like crazy to meet deadline alongside a talented group of workers. All in all, it was a hustle-and-bustle effort by a team of players late into the night. The reward and friendships developed were many and well worth it. Seeing the final copy on my doorstep the next day delivered by the carrier, rain or shine, was sometimes the highlight of that day.”

He reflected on being a columnist, as well as a sports reporter, saying, “The rewards of the columns written either on a weekly or monthly basis were positive comments from coaches, athletes, parents, grandparents, friends, family or readers.”

York News-Times Sports Editor Ken Kush said, “I knew Jack for the better part of 30 years. I can’t say that during that time we didn’t butt heads a few times over the years, we did. I don’t remember where it was I met Jack for the first time, but I bet I would be safe saying it was either at the newspaper office, Levitt Stadium/East Hill Park or at York High School.

"When I first started as the sports editor, I worked quite a bit with Jack as he did a lot of freelance writing and covering games to help out at the News-Times. I always heard the rumor that he wrote out his stories and his wife Jean would type them for him. I have no idea if that is true or not but it didn’t make any difference because he always got his stuff in on time.

“I also saw him regularly at Levitt Stadium when I covered ball games for the Legion program and he always came up and spoke with me for a few minutes,” Kush continued. “He always recognized the media when he was announcing and thanked us for coming. Over the years we had some quite extensive conversations about many things in the world of sports and I can tell you this -- if Jack believed in something, you were not going to change his mind and he always backed up what he believed in.

“He was as die-hard a Husker fan that you will ever find,” Kush said further. “I remember one time I wrote in my column that I was really struggling watching Husker football because it was so bad. Jack was quick to remind me that real Husker fans stick with their team through thick and thin.

“What I will remember the most about Jack was his presence,” Kush added. “I always saw him walking across Blackburn from his house to the ball field where he and Jean ran the Legion program for so many years and Jack did everything from announcing games to helping prepare the field. We won’t get to hear his voice at football games, volleyball matches or basketball games anymore which was a staple at York High School. You will be missed, Jack, and you can’t be replaced -- you were one of a kind.”

“Jack Vincent was a colleague and in many ways a mentor to me in the many years since my arrival at the York News-Times,” said the YNT’s Steve Moseley. “He was already on duty writing sports stories, columns and proofreading sports special sections when I arrived. A great friend, Jack helped me keep all these new teams straight. He pointed out once, for instance, that Seward athletes are not and never have been Huskies in a critique of one of my first stories. Jack will leave voids in this community everywhere; from the school system to city government to Yorkfest to the Chamber of Commerce, York Country Club and beyond. We are about to discover by his absence all he meant to the town he loved and by association all of us who live here.”

Vincent certainly will leave voids everywhere in this community. In 2017, he was given the Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award by the York Area Chamber of Commerce. He was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year four times; received the Chamber Community Service Award with his wife, Jean; was a past Yorkfest King; and he received the AARP Andrus Award in 2013 as the Nebraska Volunteer of the Year. He was an active member of the York Optimist Club, a board member for the York Senior Center and York’s TeamMates chapter. He was a driving force in the Firecracker Frenzy campaign as well as for the Home Field Advantage Project which built the Hub Foster Press Box, locker rooms and bleachers at East Hill Field.

York Area Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul noted Vincent’s commitment. “Over the years, Jack Vincent has been a constant with the Chamber. Prior to his retirement, his business was always an active member of the organization. In 2005, Jack was crowned Yorkfest King and it was an honor he was very proud of and just one of several he was blessed with. The Chamber is thankful for the years of service Jack has given to the organization and to the community of York. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jean and the entire Vincent family.”

In 2015, he and Jean were presented the Volunteer of the Year Award at the York High School All-Sports Banquet. Not only were they the first recipients of the award – the annual award also bears their name. When they were given that special recognition, former York High School Activities Director Aaron Plas told the audience, “Volunteers are the cornerstone of all high school activities. Without them, it would be impossible to host the various events and activities that York so proudly gets to sponsor. This award is named to honor the many years Jack and Jean have volunteered their time and talents in the York community. And let’s get to what Jack is most recognized for and that is his distinctive voice at our various events. Jack has spent many years as a public address announcer for YHS football, volleyball, basketball and track and field meets. All in all, Jack and Jean Vincent are absolutely treasures of our community. We appreciate them so much.”

“Jack Vincent was a fantastic person who dedicated thousands of hours of service to York Public Schools and to the York community,” remembered York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “Though Jack wasn't a teacher or coach, he had the ability to connect with many of our students because he cared deeply about their lives. Jack will be missed, but YPS and the York community will continue to feel his impact for years to come.”

YHS Coach Glen Snodgrass said on social media, after Vincent’s passing, “The community of York lost a giant today and our football team lost a great friend and supporter. My best character lesson to my team will be today when I tell our players what kind of a person Jack Vincent was.”

In Jack’s last YNT column, which he called “Thanks For The Memories,” he wrote, “As I put down the pen and get off the keyboard, I would like to thank each and every athlete, coach and athletic director for their willingness to make my job interesting, easy and enjoyable. It became obvious to me from the start that the success of the printed edition went far beyond the person on the computer. Our work done successfully takes the same degree of team work as those teams covered by the press. I certainly will remember my time. Thanks for the memories.”