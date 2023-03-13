YORK -- Once a month, a group of 18 women in the York Quilt Guild gather to host quilting workshops, shows and events. This month’s get-together was particularly special as the quilters mustered 24 quilts all in one night for various agencies in York County, as well as refugees in Lincoln.

York Quilt Guild President Marie Brown said, “Refugees from all over the world will be using these quilts, which makes it all that more special.”

The guild is run by volunteers who have the love for quilting and love for giving. All materials are bought and paid for by the volunteers themselves, unless someone makes a generous donation.

Brown said her passion with quilting began after she made a quilt for her son when he was born. She said quilting is her creative outlet that helps her relax.

“During the winter, I try to get down to the quilting room at least five times a week and once I am down there, it’s hard for me to get back out,” said Brown. “Some days, I will be there for a couple of hours. The other day, I spent six hours.”

Brown discovered the York Quilt Guild when one of the original charter members invited Brown to a meeting and after that, she was hooked.

Brown said, “The guild has changed over the years. We used to do round robins where one member would make a center block, then four or five other people would add [to that block]. I have a quilt several members made blocks for and they signed their names on the back. Some of those women are no longer with us, but it’s so neat to go back and look at the names that were written.”

Giving back, while doing the hobby she loves most, is a treat itself. Brown along with the other 17 members make quilts, kitty pillows for animals in shelters, fidget quilts for nursing homes, pillowcases for hospitals and kids’ covers, which are quilts made the appropriate size for newborn infants.

The quilters provide quilts for the York Crisis Pregnancy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) association.

“These are quilts made for children to keep,” said Brown. “It can be used as a security blanket. Sometimes kids just need something to hold onto for comfort. These are quilts that need to be used, not put away in a drawer. We want these quilts to be well loved. We don’t know who will get the quilts. They are just given away by the generous and loving women in the guild for those in the area”

The York Quilt Guild is a part of the Nebraska State Quilt Guild composed of professional quilt teachers, shops and guilds.

The York group meets at the East Hill Church of Christ on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. They meet from September through May. Throughout the year they host workshops, go on field trips and invite speakers for show and tell. The next speaker will be well-known quilter and designer of textures Jan Sittler, who will be speaking on the first Tuesday of April. The location for that will be at the First United Methodist Church.

The Quilt Guild also supports the 4-H Quilt Quest and the Quilt Museum in Lincoln throughout the year.

They welcome anyone of all ages to join them.

York Quilt Guild member Carol Eng said, “You don’t have to have experience to join, we will teach you.”