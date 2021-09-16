York Public Schools sets budget for the year

YORK-The York Public School Board invited the public to attend their annual budget and tax proposal for the 2021-2022 school year on Sept. 13.

York Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew started with the goals of the meeting. These goals were to educate, present the past and present financial situation, show the effect the proposed budget would have on property taxes, and to receive feedback.

The fiscal year for schools is from Sept. 1 to August 31. The budget must be adopted and submitted to the state by Sept. 20.

This year, the highest estimate for the projected expenses was $17.5 million. The budget authority is approximately $21,844,227. However, the school district will not spend that amount.

Bartholomew explained the importance of a cash reserve. The goal is to have 35% or about three to five months as a safety net.

Traditionally, April is the lowest revenue month for the York Public School District. During the 2020-2021 school year, the district came close to needing to use their line of credit.