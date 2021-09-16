York Public Schools sets budget for the year

YORK-The York Public School Board invited the public to attend their annual budget and tax proposal for the 2021-2022 school year on Sept. 13.
York Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew started with the goals of the meeting. These goals were to educate, present the past and present financial situation, show the effect the proposed budget would have on property taxes, and to receive feedback.
The fiscal year for schools is from Sept. 1 to August 31. The budget must be adopted and submitted to the state by Sept. 20.
This year, the highest estimate for the projected expenses was $17.5 million. The budget authority is approximately $21,844,227. However, the school district will not spend that amount.
Bartholomew explained the importance of a cash reserve. The goal is to have 35% or about three to five months as a safety net.
Traditionally, April is the lowest revenue month for the York Public School District. During the 2020-2021 school year, the district came close to needing to use their line of credit.
A section of the presentation compared the valuation of York Public Schools to the other school districts in the area. For example, York’s value is about $1,171,562,877. This is a comparison to Seward which is around $1,628,308,485.
York’s tax levy history was brought up from 2014 to the current school year. The levy for the 2014-2015 year was approximately $1.24. The 2016-2017 year was around $1.21. The 2020-2021 school year was $1.16.
Tax Levy History
• 2014-2015- $1.24
• 2015-2016-$1.22
• 2016-2017-$1.21
• 2017-2018- $1.17
• 2019-2020- $1.16
• 2020-2021-$1.16
Bartholomew included a list of state aid for the York Public School District from 2014 to the current year as well. The following figures illustrate the fluctuation in the state’s financial support of annual YPS budgets.
YPS state and history
• 2014-2015-$2,214,816
• 2015-2016-$1,560,650
• 2016-2017-$225,557
• 2017-2018-$166,556
• 2018-2019-$300,394
• 2019-2020-$815,448
• 2020-2021-$1,627,544
• 2021-2022-$1,500.366
The projected increase in expenses for the school year is approximately $236,393.
Bond fund
A list of bonds was presented as a part of the presentation as well as a few funds from the QCPUF.
• 2016 YHS District office (private)-$714,453. The current payoff date is December 2022.
• 2021 YMS bond (refinanced) $3,206,526. The current payoff date is December 2024.
QCPUF
• 2013-YES/YMS- $591,730. The current payoff date is December 2022.
• 2018 YES HVAC- $1,478, 149. The current payoff date is December 2027.
Bond fund increase
Bartholomew said the district needs to increase the bond fund levy for the 2021-2022 school year. They are currently only paying interest, and they need to move on to paying the principle back.
In order to accommodate this goal, Bartholomew said the district needs to generate a little over $500,000 more in the bond fund to make payments for the next two years. They can lower the QCPUF fund to keep the total levy as low as possible.
The current levy would need to be moved from $1.16 to $1.19 to make this goal possible for the district. Relating to the tax hearing, the levy would be a 3% increase.
School administrator reports
After the formal budget hearing, the normal agenda items were discussed. Bartholomew said the district has been able to successfully transfer funds to their deprecation account. Their current deprecation balance is slightly over $100,000.
The deprecation would help expenses like vehicle acquisitions and band uniforms that need to be purchased every few years.
2021-2022 Day-to-Day budgets
Bartholomew said ELA and math curriculum might be able to be taken care of with the Esser funds they received for the year.
Safe return to school
Currently York Public Schools has five positive COVID cases across the school district. Bartholomew said all three buildings had a meeting on Monday, and their plans are currently working.
YHS HVAC/ESSER 3 Update
ESSER 2 took care of the cooling unit and the boilers. There is a fence around it, and it is almost 100% complete. Pictures of the boilers will be sent to the school board members to see the progress of the project.
The cooling unit currently runs the theater, cafeteria and both gyms. As long as the ESSER projects are passed, more work can be done.
The current round of the project costs is some $800,000. The upcoming step is projected to be around $1.1 or $1.2 million, however here is concern shipping and manufacturing costs might cause a higher price. Other costs like a new transit bus were discussed as well.
At the end of the meeting, York Education Association was recognized as the exclusive bargaining agent for certified teaching staff for the 2023-2024 contract year.