York Public Schools opens donation room for students in need

YORK -- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity, the basic need for hygiene products, clothing and school supplies for families are greater than ever. York Public School invites students to visit the YPS Donation Room for anything they need. Whether it be shoes, gear for the upcoming winter or notebooks, the YPS Donation Room has many supplies to go around.
Juvenile support worker, Rochelle Geiger from York, said she has been developing this project for over a year. Throughout her years of working in the court system, Geiger recognized how a lack of basic needs can impact a family.
“There’s always an underlying issue behind why a kid might end up in the court system or why a kid is struggling in school,” said Geiger.
Especially during the pandemic, Geiger has seen an increase in households struggling to meet basic expenses.
Geiger said, “When schools were closed last year, I was required to go to a lot of homes and meet with families. I saw needs not being met in those homes which COVID might have exacerbated.”
York Public Schools worked with Geiger to provide an office and room at the York High School to make the YPS Donation Room possible. As of right now, they have clothing, food, hygiene products and school supplies for York Middle School and York High School students. Geiger hopes to collaborate soon with the York Elementary School and schools around the area.
“In the near future, I want to work with McCool and Heartland to get them started on a project like this,” Geiger said. “We are blessed to have space for a donation room at the York High School and we want that for other schools too.”
Many of the donations have come from the community through parents, boutiques and clothing shops. Geiger explained, “The York Public Schools and the community of York has been very supportive. Every month, Kirtsey’s Boutique sends in their end-of-season items, as an example. Most of the clothing that comes in is either new or has barely been worn.”
The Job for America’s Graduates(JAG) helps out with the sorting and organizing of the items. JAG career specialist Matt Fike of York said, “The students who are involved with JAG are often the ones who find something they need from the donation room. Students no longer have to feel embarrassed for grabbing a stick of deodorant. The donation room is a comfortable space and gives students the green light to grab what they need without feeling ashamed.”
Geiger said they are running short in men’s clothing. They are also in need of food supplies, school supplies and clothing for this upcoming winter. Sweatshirts, sweatpants and winter jackets are going to be a necessity for the winter ahead. If anyone has interest in donating to the YPS Donation Room, they can call York Public High School and set up a time to drop off donations.