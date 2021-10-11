York Public Schools opens donation room for students in need

“In the near future, I want to work with McCool and Heartland to get them started on a project like this,” Geiger said. “We are blessed to have space for a donation room at the York High School and we want that for other schools too.”

Many of the donations have come from the community through parents, boutiques and clothing shops. Geiger explained, “The York Public Schools and the community of York has been very supportive. Every month, Kirtsey’s Boutique sends in their end-of-season items, as an example. Most of the clothing that comes in is either new or has barely been worn.”

The Job for America’s Graduates(JAG) helps out with the sorting and organizing of the items. JAG career specialist Matt Fike of York said, “The students who are involved with JAG are often the ones who find something they need from the donation room. Students no longer have to feel embarrassed for grabbing a stick of deodorant. The donation room is a comfortable space and gives students the green light to grab what they need without feeling ashamed.”