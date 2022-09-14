York Public School Board presents budget update

YORK -- The York Public School Board of Education met Monday, September 12 to discuss a line of business items including the 2021-22 budget update, the 2022-23 budget update, the YES Cornerstone Duke Branch, and the approval of York Education Association as exclusive bargaining agent for the 2024-25 contract year.

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew presented the 2021-22 budget report. YPS spent just over $18.1 million as result of the rising costs of school supplies, equipment, medical claims and substitute teacher costs. Bartholomew noted they spent $220,536 alone on subs for teachers who were either on maternity or medical leave.

Due to the costs, Bartholomew said they’ve had to delay key expenses such as purchasing new desktops for 20 staff members that would cost about $45,000.

“It was an expensive year, but we were conservative and our receipts ended up just a bit above $100,000 over what we spent,” said Bartholomew.

Another item that was discussed was the proposed 2022-23 budget. The York Public School Board will propose a $14,762,637 property tax request, close to last year’s $14,134,370. The board will have its public hearing for the budget on Monday, Sept. 26.

In the request, $12,373,737 of that would go towards general funds and $1,565,657 will go towards bond funds. Bartholomew said there was a slight increase due to raised salaries, benefits, anticipated high sub costs and bond payments.

The proposed budget calls for a $1.19 levy, which is the same as it was in the last fiscal year.

By December of this year, YPS will pay off two out of five bonds. The York High School bond is their biggest payment sitting at $9,765,746, and that will be paid off in December of 2030. Overall, 2022-23 is going to be another costly year for YPS, but the York Public School Board of Education is going to continue to focus on their financial priorities they have set.

Bartholomew reported YPS will be receiving $2,342,545 in state aid in the 2022-23 fiscal year compared to $1,500,366 in 2021-22.

Also covered at the meeting was YES Cornerstone Duke Branch. Kim Mortensen from York Cornerstone Bank introduced the in-school savings bank for York Elementary. Mortensen said the Duke Branch “is designed to enhance the school's economics curriculum, to further education in finance, and to give every student success in building better, lifelong financial habits.”

Every student at YES will have an opportunity to open an in-school saving account. Every Thursday from 7:45 am to 8:15 a.m., students can deposit money in to their account. Each child’s deposits will be maintained separately and once the student graduates from the fifth grade or leaves YPS, a check will be issued for the money that was saved in this account. Withdrawals from the account are not allowed. YES Students have been already given permission slips for parents to sign.

On Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m., YES, Cornerstone Bank and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education will be having a special, grand opening for this new branch at the York Elementary School.

Kenny Loosvelt also gave an update on York Middle School activities and sports, saying they have high participation numbers across the board and the school year is “off to a great start.”

To finish out the agenda the board approved the YEA exclusive bargaining agent for the 2024-25 contract year.