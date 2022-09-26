York Public School 2022 Homecoming Week

YORK -- York Public School’s 2022 Homecoming Week has begun with several activities planned to celebrate the York Dukes.

On Wednesday, there will be an early dismissal along with a Spirit March in downtown York at 2:45 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., there will be a pep rally and bonfire in the York High School east parking lot.

On Friday, students and faculty are encouraged to wear their Duke apparel and head to the football game where there will be the annual crowning of the York High School Homecoming King and Queen. This year’s homecoming candidates are Cailey Faust, Avalon Loven, Hattie Chavanu, Lily Nuss, Kelly Erwin, Trey Harms, Marshall McCarthy, Austin Phinney, Garrett Ivey and Cole Schmid. Homecoming week will be capped with the homecoming dance on Saturday from 8:30-11 p.m.

Candidates for this year’s Homecoming Royalty are the following:

Cailey Faust is the daughter of Tyler and Jacque Herman and Clifford Faust. Throughout high school, Faust has been involved in cross country, track, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Hope Squad and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Faust plans to attend Iowa Western after high school where she will pursue a degree in dental hygiene.

Candidate Avalon Loven is the daughter of Lance and Angela Loven. She has been involved in soccer, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, mock trial and Hope Squad. Following high school, she will be attending Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota. She will double major in intercultural studies and education.

Hattie Chavanu is the daughter of Jared and Rachel Kallio and Chris and Jacey Chavanu. Chavanu’s activities include marching band where she’s the drum major, concert band, jazz band, chamber singers, Dukes and Duchesses, one-act, speech, school musical, quiz bowl, National Honor Society and student council where she is the senior class vice-president. Her plans for after high school is to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she will major in secondary education with an emphasis in social sciences and a minor in theatre.

Lilly Nuss is the daughter of Maegan Nuss and Ryan Krumbach. Nuss has been involved in tennis, Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America, Young Women in Excellence, National Honor Society, Student Council and Hope Squad. Following high school, Nuss plans on attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where she will major in animal science.

Candidate Kelly Erwin is the daughter of Sara and Joe Erwin. Erwin’s activities include volleyball, track, quiz bowl, Aces, Hope Squad and One Act. She will be studying engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after high school.

Trey Harms is the son of Jason and Tonya Harms. Throughout high school, Harms has been involved in tennis, one-act, speech, school musical, quiz bowl, hope squad marching, jazz, concert band, chamber singers, Dukes and Duchesses, golf and has held class officer positions in previous years. After high school, Harms will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with plans to pursue a mechanical engineering degree.

Garrett Ivey is the son of Dana and Barbara Ivey. His high school activities include football, basketball, soccer, Future Farmers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, quiz bowl and he is president of the YHS Future Business Leaders of America. He plans to study business management either at the University of Kansas or Doane University.

Candidate Marshal McCarthy is the son of Jenny and Nic McCarthy. McCarthy has been involved in football, basketball, golf, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Future Business Leaders of America. McCarthy will pursue the pre-physical therapy program at the University of Kansas after high school.

Austin Phinney is the son of Chad and Suzanne Phinney. Phinney has been involved in football, quiz bowl, basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and soccer at YHS. Following high school, Phinney plans to go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will be studying engineering.

Candidate Cole Schmid is the son of Scott and Dona Schmid. Schmid’s acitivities include one act, speech, tennis, quiz bowl, school musical, Chamber Singers, football, golf, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Circle of Friends, Hope Squad and Future Farmers of America where he’s been an officer. His plan is to major in speech pathology and minor in film studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after high school.