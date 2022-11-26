York prepares for first Heart of the Holidays Christmas event

YORK — Can you hear those sleigh bells jingling? If not, you sure will come Dec. 11 as York Community members are coming together to host their first Heart of the Holidays Event. The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. that Sunday.

Prior to the festival, there will be a skating rink opening at 1 p.m. for an exciting ice experience for all ages. There will be ice skates available for both youth and adults. The rink will close at 8 p.m..

Holiday festivities begin with a bang at 2 p.m. Attendees can expect to be “wowed” by the York Dance Company showcase. Following the show, Santa will make his entrance on the York Fire Department’s Fire Truck, a sight one can’t miss. At 2:45 p.m., Garrett Snodgrass and Karlee Seevers of York will be reading Christmas tales. All the while, the family favorite movie, the Grinch will be shown at City Auditorium’s basement. Classic tunes will be sung by carolers at 3 p.m.. After the movie, bring your best throwing skills to the City Auditorium basement at 4:15 p.m. where there will be an inside snowball fight. The last festival activity will be a balloon drop at 4:45 p.m..

During the festivities, Emmanuel Lutheran Church will also be having their “Happy Birthday Jesus” Nativity Walk. McCormicks will be taking donations for Blue Valley Community Action. Aces will be giving the kids opportunity to write letters to Santa. The York Dukettes are also providing a Christmas card booth, only these letters will be going to the elderly and those in retirement. EJ the DJ will be providing Christmas to enjoy. Epworks, Wagner Decorating and Isaiah’s Toybox have plenty of games and gifts. The Teddy Bear Mobile and Blow it up Balloons will be there for more festival fun. Complete the Christmas magic with Santa Reindeer and horse drawn carriages brought by Gross’ Belgians and Gordon Gulbrandson.

There will be plenty of food to go around as Grand Central and McCool High School will have a cookie making station and hot chocolate will be provided by the York FFA. The Boy Scout Troop 174 will be there to satisfy all of the sweet cravings with funnel cakes. Pour Horse Truck will be there along with Sincerely Nicole’s cookie booth, Alexis and Family A1 Southern Cooking and Taqueria Vallarta. There will be souvenirs to take home to remember the fun day. RockIT Event Pros will be there to draw individual and family portraits. In addition, there will be photo opportunities with a massive globe.

The Heart of the Holidays festival will be followed by the Christmas Lights Cruise Night from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/heartofholidayYorkNE or contact Nancy Davidson at 402-362-5702.