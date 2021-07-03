York Police warn about scam-related thefts

YORK – Officers with the York Police Department are warning everyone to aware of active phone scams right now that have cost local residents thousands of dollars in recent days.

The police department says the reports of scam-related thefts have greatly increased.

Officer Jeffrey Brown explained, “These thefts are similar in the fact that an individual reports to be law enforcement and or from the social security office. These callers also generally claim to have crimes committed in the state of Texas. These crimes range from rental cars under the victim's name, which were found with illegal narcotics, to their social security number being involved in fraudulent charges and liquidation of assets is required.

“All situations result in the victim being told that if they do not withdraw money from their bank accounts and buy gift cards, a warrant will be issued for their arrest,” Officer Brown said. “This is simply not true. No law enforcement agency accepts money through gift cards or transactions over the phone. We have had losses in the thousands of dollars recently. This latest scam seems to be targeting people of all ages.”

If someone receives such a call, they should immediately hang up and do not do anything asked for by the scammer.

