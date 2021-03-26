York police officers injured in altercation, accident during apprehension

YORK -- On Thursday, March 25, one York police officer was injured during an altercation and another was injured in a vehicle accident as the department was involved in the apprehension of a York man in possession of 103 grams of methamphetamine.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden explained, “Officers were handling a call for service at York Conoco Service Station in the 3900 block of South Lincoln Avenue when they had contact with Travis Landanger, 40, of York. Officers witnessed Landanger drop and then try to destroy and then retrieve and flee on foot with a glass pipe used for smoking suspected methamphetamine. Landanger evaded and then fought officers, and was eventually taken into custody.

“Mr. Landanger’s vehicle was searched pursuant to probable cause and 103.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, concentrated THC products, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. His charges include: assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of currency intended for illicit drug purchase,” Chief Tjaden said.

