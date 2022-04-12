York Police officers given Medals of Honor for lifesaving efforts

YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden honored three officers from his department – Sgt. Mike Hanke, Officer Bricen Bates and Officer Jeff Brown -- this past week, by bestowing upon them Medals of Honor for recent lifesaving efforts. He recognized them during a city council meeting, before the council, city officials and with many from the public in attendance.

Chief Tjaden explained each of the three was instrumental in recent situations and their actions saved people’s lives.

“On Jan. 14, 2022, Officer Bricen Bates responded to a 911 hang-up call,” Chief Tjaden said. “When he arrived at the scene, he was unable to make contact with the resident, but previous experience had taught him that this resident had a history of overdosing on narcotics. Officer Bates secured entry into the apartment and found a woman unconscious and not breathing. He started CPR and called for assistance. Officer Jeff Brown arrived with an AED and Narcan and the woman was able to be transported to the hospital.

“On February 3, 2022, Officers Bates and Brown responded to a structure fire at 1225 North Lincoln Avenue – an apartment building was on fire. Officer Bates assisted in getting a child off the first floor roof. Officers Bates and Brown then entered the actively burning building and entered the second floor where the smoke was heaviest and directed residents out of the building. Officer Bates discovered a woman on the floor of the hallway and dragged her out of the building. Officers Bates and Brown then helped another resident off the first floor roof, then assisted Sergeant Mike Hanke to rescue a male out of a second floor window,” Chief Tjaden continued.

“Officers Bates and Brown apply this vigilance and tenacity to their everyday duties as well,” Tjaden said. “Officer Bates spent over four months working every lead from every angle to investigate what was originally a simple intelligence report. He was able to work this intelligence into a felony firearms case that ended with the recovery of a stolen gun and a serious felony arrest.

“Over the past six months, along with his regularly high caseload, Officer Brown as acted as Shift Sergeant in Sergeant Hanke’s absence, and has worked tirelessly on many demanding cases, including at least six sexual assaults – cases that take an incredible amount of effort and time, and a personal toll on officers.

“Sgt. Mike Hanke is a leader in our department who thrives when handling complex investigations, always rises to higher challenges such as training officers and managing our evidence room, and was right there with his officers breaking in his brand new knee, climbing ladders and helping to save people from that fire,” Chief Tjaden said. “Mike Hanke leads from the front.

“Sergeant Hanke, Officer Bates and Officer Brown are all exemplary employees and I am proud to issue them all Medals of Honor for their life saving efforts on February 3, and offer my sincerest respect and appreciation for all of their efforts,” Chief Tjaden said.

With applause and a standing ovation from the council, officials and audience, Chief Tjaden presented the medals which were then pinned on the officers by their wives – he added that it is protocol for close family members to do the pinning when Medals of Honor are awarded.

