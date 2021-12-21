York police officers get pay increase amid recruitment, retention challenges

The amendment to the police union contract becomes effective immediately. The only wages impacted will be the wages of the police union employees. It will not raise the wages of the Chief of Police or other police support staff.

The Fraternal Order of Police (#31) issued the following statement in response to the approved pay raise: “With the current environment in the policing industry, hiring qualified candidates has become an extreme challenge. The York Police Department is experiencing this challenge and is struggling with filling vacant police officer positions. Currently, officers are working overtime and their days off to cover staffing shortages. We appreciate that city leaders recognized these challenges and have taken steps to provide tools we anticipate will assist in hiring individuals. With these raises the city is addressing recruiting while also telling current officers that continue to do their best in taking care of our community members, their dedicated hard work is valued and appreciated.”

Chief Ed Tjaden, as per collective bargaining rules, was not a part of the negotiation and does not receive an increase in wages. However, he noted, “I am ecstatic to see this show of support for my staff; the officers of the York Police Department work tirelessly in service to our community, and they deserve this. It is wonderful to see city leadership stepping forward to meet retention and recruitment challenges, and I am happy to see the FOP and city leaders working together. With a recent retirement the force is down five officers, which makes recruiting and retaining critical for maintaining a police department in the community.”

