York police officers get pay increase amid recruitment, retention challenges

YORK – The career field of law enforcement has seen more than its share of challenges in the past few years which has also been felt at the local level as the York Police Department has had its own share of retention and recruitment challenges during this trying time.
The city has approved an amendment to the contract with the York police union to increase the pay for officers and sergeants by $5.50 an hour.
City officials approached the union about the pay raise proposal after the state (to include the department of corrections) and county increased wages substantially for their law enforcement employees.
“We know our officers are getting recruitment calls from corrections and from other communities,” said Dr. Sue Crawford, city administrator. “The law enforcement market has become incredibly competitive.”
As Dr. Crawford explained earlier, “Given the current rate of vacancies in the department, the pay raise does not require a change to the city budget for the year. The current dollars budgeted for police wages covers the increase, even if the city would be able to hire three more officers and make some promotions within the department during the budget year. The contract runs through September, 2022. A new police contract will be negotiated before the next city budget gets approved. We know the police contract for next year must fit within the city budget for the year, so decisions to ensure we can afford increased wages will be an important part of those budget conversations next summer.”
During this last week’s meeting of the York City Council, Mayor Barry Redfern spoke to the council members, saying, “We have talked to each of you, all of you, about this, as an effort to be proactive so we can recruit help and with retention. We all know what’s been going on and it’s good for us to get in front of this. I think we all have a feeling of support for our police force. It does present some challenges going forward, but that’s a challenge we will have to face.”
“And we will be doing our wage study soon, which will likely prove this to be a necessity,” added Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.
Councilman Tony North made the motion to approve the amendment to the contract (and ultimately the pay raise), which was seconded by Wilkinson. All the council members voted in favor.
As Councilman Jeff Pieper said earlier, “Our present-day environment provides many challenges for law enforcement officials. Our city administration has identified these challenges and the need to increase the current wages of our police department to be competitive with other agencies for the retention and recruitment of top-notch officers and quality candidates. The council fully supports this investment in personnel, while staying within our budgetary constraints, to provide a safe and healthy environment for our citizens to enjoy and prosper.”
The amendment to the police union contract becomes effective immediately. The only wages impacted will be the wages of the police union employees. It will not raise the wages of the Chief of Police or other police support staff.
The Fraternal Order of Police (#31) issued the following statement in response to the approved pay raise: “With the current environment in the policing industry, hiring qualified candidates has become an extreme challenge. The York Police Department is experiencing this challenge and is struggling with filling vacant police officer positions. Currently, officers are working overtime and their days off to cover staffing shortages. We appreciate that city leaders recognized these challenges and have taken steps to provide tools we anticipate will assist in hiring individuals. With these raises the city is addressing recruiting while also telling current officers that continue to do their best in taking care of our community members, their dedicated hard work is valued and appreciated.”
Chief Ed Tjaden, as per collective bargaining rules, was not a part of the negotiation and does not receive an increase in wages. However, he noted, “I am ecstatic to see this show of support for my staff; the officers of the York Police Department work tirelessly in service to our community, and they deserve this. It is wonderful to see city leadership stepping forward to meet retention and recruitment challenges, and I am happy to see the FOP and city leaders working together. With a recent retirement the force is down five officers, which makes recruiting and retaining critical for maintaining a police department in the community.”