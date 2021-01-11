York Police officer honors, thanks Howes for inspiration

Editor’s note: York Police Officer Riley Friesen wrote these words and the words were offered to York News-Times Managing Editor Melanie Wilkinson for consideration as notes, should a story be written. She determined that the story could really only be told by Officer Friesen himself – so here is his story, in his words, regarding the inspiration that led him to his career in law enforcement and how he wanted to honor the man who helped him find his calling.

YORK -- During the year of 2016, I was a senior attending York High School. At the moment, like most other high school students, I was struggling to determine what I wanted to do with my life or what goals I had other than going to college and finding a job.

Throughout all of senior year, it was a constant battle within me to determine what I wanted to pursue in regards to a possible career. Many of my peers already had an idea of some kind. I, on the other hand, was struggling with either following in my father’s footsteps, attending college and working for the family business, or joining the military or something of that nature. I always had an interest in law enforcement growing up, although I never thought it was a realistic possibility at that time.