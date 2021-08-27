York Police budget includes new captain position, marked unit

Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series about the city’s budget. A public hearing regarding the budget was held Thursday night – a vote on whether to approve the budget as it stands will take place next week during the city council’s regular meeting. Budget discussions began last April and continued on a regular basis throughout the summer, between the city council, administration and department heads.
YORK – The proposed budget for the York Police Department includes the creation of a new captain position.
This position is “second in command” for the department.
During an earlier budget meeting, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said this position exists for many of the police departments in communities that are similar in size and scope of York.
It was also noted by council members, during that discussion, that York’s policing situation is unique in that there is the core city of York in itself, and then there is the task of policing the interchange area which is much like a small city within itself.
“This is a position we need,” Chief Tjaden said during that earlier budget meeting. “I want everything better for everyone. A captain would help with training, outreach, assisting officers . . . Policing has been changing and new legislation created new requirements. Our structure is in need of change.”
Accompanying Chief Tjaden to that meeting was Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel, who spoke about his department’s experience of having a captain position and the structure of his department, as an example of what Chief Tjaden was requesting.
“I’m not here to tell you how to spend your money, I’m here to tell you how important this type of position is,” Chief Hensel said. “Police officers have families and a captain is necessary to help the chief so he can have a life. And there is the issue of police departments not being able to find people to hire. People don’t want to be in law enforcement anymore, society has changed. A second in command is a must. This is about providing quality service.”
A majority of city council members agreed that the position should be created and it is included in the budget.
Also in the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year is a new marked patrol unit, with a price tag of $54,000 (a Ford Explorer with complete outfitting of equipment, light bar, cage, wiring, control module, storage racks, console and computer mount). This would be a one-time purchase, benefitting from funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
As explained by Chief Tjaden, “the police department utilizes a shared fleet system (not take home vehicles), so our primary marked units are driven literally 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Our typical driving and use put in the position of requiring a new marked patrol vehicle each year in order to maintain a productive fleet of vehicles that do not require extended maintenance costs.”
And there is the ongoing expenditures for mobile/portable radio upgrades, at $34,500 a year, for four years. These are portable radios carried by officers and in-car radios which are in every vehicle. This would be a lease project with annual payments.
“This will help bring us into the future by making us compatible with the statewide radio system for emergencies and improved communications with other agencies and departments,” Chief Tjaden said. “This will also provide for improved coverage and a solution to ‘black out’ problems we have experienced for more than 20 years in key areas of our jurisdiction. This is for improving safety for officers and the public. Radios are typically kept in use for a minimum of 10 years, generally 15 to 20. This investment is appropriate, needed and frankly, overdue.”