York Police budget includes new captain position, marked unit

Accompanying Chief Tjaden to that meeting was Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel, who spoke about his department’s experience of having a captain position and the structure of his department, as an example of what Chief Tjaden was requesting.

“I’m not here to tell you how to spend your money, I’m here to tell you how important this type of position is,” Chief Hensel said. “Police officers have families and a captain is necessary to help the chief so he can have a life. And there is the issue of police departments not being able to find people to hire. People don’t want to be in law enforcement anymore, society has changed. A second in command is a must. This is about providing quality service.”

A majority of city council members agreed that the position should be created and it is included in the budget.

Also in the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year is a new marked patrol unit, with a price tag of $54,000 (a Ford Explorer with complete outfitting of equipment, light bar, cage, wiring, control module, storage racks, console and computer mount). This would be a one-time purchase, benefitting from funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.