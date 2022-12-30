 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York Parks and Rec rings in new year

Naomy Snider

Children experienced all the excitement of ringing in a new year at the York Parks and Rec Snowblazers program. The program featured games, crafts, movies, and indoor swimming all week long for children kindergarten through fifth grade. They wrapped up activities with a ball drop and celebrated the upcoming year with cotton candy soda.

