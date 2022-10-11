York Parks and Rec receives tree grant

YORK -- Thanks to the Ten Free Trees program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the City of York Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded two grants for 10 trees for the East Hill Park and Beaver Creek Trail projects.

Trees were planted along the city auditorium, Miller Park, East Hill Park, Minks Park and on the west side of the Beaver Creek Trail.

York Parks and Recreation director Cheree Folts said this is their fourth year of getting trees through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees program.

The diverse tree assortment was chosen by the Nebraska State Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Town Initiative. This project provides the City of York a way to continue to be proactive in the fight again the Emerald Ash Borer. The City of York has over 550 ash trees in the public right-of-way and within city parks.

Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting.

In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Ten Free Trees is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and a U.S. Forest Service Landscape Scale Restoration grant received by the Nebraska Forest Service.