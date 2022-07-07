York Park and Rec kids learn from real-life heroes

YORK -- Wednesday was a lucky day for kids participating in York Parks and Recreation Hometown Heroes program. Children had the opportunity to meet Julie Rempe, PA-C, from the York Medical Clinic and learn all about healthy living.

They learned about the importance of having yearly checkups and how to cure minor cuts. Rempe gave them fun facts about the brain, skin tissue and other organs of the body.

As kids doodled and colored thank you notes for local doctors, Rempe read children’s books named “My Primary Care PA” and Sesame Street’s “Let’s Learn About the Human Body.”

Children discovered that not all heroes wear capes; some heroes are every day leaders who serve and keep our communities safe.

Natalie Rockenbach, York Parks and Rec Youth Program intern said, “We hope to expose kids to heroes in the community and people who they may not think are heroes.”

All week, the kids have been learning from the professionals. On Tuesday, the kids were introduced to local farmers and learned about ag safety. On Thursday, lifeguards taught kids the proper way to swim and float.

At the end of each session, the students show appreciation to hometown heroes through thank you notes.