 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

York Park and Rec kids learn from real-life heroes

  • 0
Hometown Heroes

Julie Rempe, PA-C, teaches five-year-old Ezekiel Johnson how to apply skin adhesive to a cut during Hometown Heroes program.

 News-Times/Naomy Snider

YORK -- Wednesday was a lucky day for kids participating in York Parks and Recreation Hometown Heroes program. Children had the opportunity to meet Julie Rempe, PA-C, from the York Medical Clinic and learn all about healthy living.

They learned about the importance of having yearly checkups and how to cure minor cuts. Rempe gave them fun facts about the brain, skin tissue and other organs of the body.

As kids doodled and colored thank you notes for local doctors, Rempe read children’s books named “My Primary Care PA” and Sesame Street’s “Let’s Learn About the Human Body.”

Children discovered that not all heroes wear capes; some heroes are every day leaders who serve and keep our communities safe.

Natalie Rockenbach, York Parks and Rec Youth Program intern said, “We hope to expose kids to heroes in the community and people who they may not think are heroes.”

All week, the kids have been learning from the professionals. On Tuesday, the kids were introduced to local farmers and learned about ag safety. On Thursday, lifeguards taught kids the proper way to swim and float.

People are also reading…

At the end of each session, the students show appreciation to hometown heroes through thank you notes.

Julie Rempe

At York Parks and Rec Hometown Heroes, kids learn about health care and hygiene.
Hometown Heroes with Parks and Rec

Julie Rempe, PA-C, from the York Medical Clinic, quizzes students on what they learned at York Parks and Rec Hometown Heroes program.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York firefighter assaulted

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue…

The first day of York University

The first day of York University

YORK – Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, has become a historical one as this is the first official day in the existence of York University.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What is a supermoon?

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News