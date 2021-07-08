York non-profit corporation submits application for live horse racing

Drew Jensen, president of the Freedom Bay Corporation, said Thursday, “We are excited to announce to the City of York, York County and surrounding areas that we have officially submitted an application for live horse racing. York is a wonderful place to raise a family and the entire Freedom Bay board of directors is currently raising their families in this community. Our grand vision is to bring live racing to York County and build a top-notch entertainment and racing facility. As well as entertainment, this facility will bring positive economic growth and revenue to the City of York. Additionally, we look forward to working with other Nebraska race tracks and Nebraska horsemen to improve the equine industry in this state.”