York News-Times celebrates 150th birthday

YORK – As readers see the masthead at the top of Tuesday's front page of the York News-Times, they will see a slight change – which reflects that the 150th birthday of the York News-Times has arrived.

Starting today, for the next year, the YNT masthead will celebrate the important milestone this institution has reached, in story-telling and history-keeping.

It was June 6, 1872, when E.J. White, editor and proprietor, printed the first newspaper in York and York County. It was called The York Monitor and it would later morph into what is today’s York News-Times.

Over the course of the last 150 years, there have been seven different newspaper titles in York – the New Teller, York Times, the York Daily Times, the York Daily Vidette, the York Democrat, the York Republican and the York News-Times.

There were also at least 10 others published in York County during that time as well.

The York News-Times and the weekly shopper, The Advantage (formerly Trade and Transactions), merged in 2007 and remain together today.

In 2000, the York News-Times launched into the digital age with yorknewstimes.com. Today, the website is the largest between Lincoln and Grand Island and continues to add digital subscribers. While the newspaper’s history is rich in print publication, the future is largely focused on digital as readers continue to migrant to the daily e-edition and website as their reading platform of choice.

Regardless of how subscribers choose to read, from when the York News-Times was established in the 1870s to today in 2022 and far into the future – covering the news, sports and life of the residents of York County is always at the forefront of what the YNT has done and will continue to do for years to come.

In thinking about the history of the York News-Times, staff members have begun work on our special history publication which comes out at the beginning of each summer. With the arrival of the paper’s 150th birthday, the theme was obvious – to focus on the history of the newspaper as well as the stories in this community during this time.

Staff brought out old bound books of newspapers from long ago. Hours have been spent going through the yellowed pages, reading the well-chronicled happenings here and far away over the last 150 years.

It has been no small task, considering many past newspapers were lost during two separate floods and in many books the pages have already deteriorated or are in the process of falling apart. Nonetheless, staff members have found a number of wonderful front pages, declaring the headlines of the day – good and bad news both.

This process has proven to be intriguing, to see the evolution of this community newspaper. Many years ago and for many decades, most of the news on the News-Times front page was national and international in nature, as this was the only source of information many people had access to. Slowly, a pattern emerged in the 1970s where more local news became prominent and the hyperlocal model started in the 2000s.

Another interesting transition we’ve seen is the use of color as more and more color can be seen on front pages starting in the early 1970s – beginning as “spot color” and then eventually moving to “full color” on the front page every day.

The mastheads are impressive – as the fonts and styles changed over the years. The iconic York balloon has been part of the York News-Times masthead since the interchange water tower was painted as such.

As staffers moved through years and decades, it was also with great fascination we saw how the English language has evolved and the use of journalistic terms differs greatly based on the political and cultural views of the day.

Also during this process, YNT staff took a moment to figure out how many daily newspapers (not counting special sections) have been produced during the last 15 decades – the number comes to 39,000.

The special commemoration of the YNT’s 150th birthday will be available to readers later this month. Meanwhile, everyone at the YNT wants to say thank you for reading, advertising and caring about this community which we will continue to serve – hopefully for many more years to come.

