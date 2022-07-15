York native dies following motorcycle accident

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln.

He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash.

He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York.

He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise of Omaha, Connor (Dustin) Fuhrman of Nebraska City, and his brother, Braden (Jadelyn) Knight of David City.

His family said he had a passion for wrestling in middle and high school and was famed for making last-minute comebacks. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center in York.