York native, Alexis Thomas, witnessed terrorism . . in her words

As we turned on the television, the local news was just beginning to pick up the story.

"There has been an explosion at the World Trade Center," the newscaster announced. I wanted to call in and tell them what I had seen. A couple of minutes later, they were reporting that it was, in fact, a low-flying plane that had hit the building. By the time we found another station carrying the story, they were reporting that there was a second explosion in Tower Two. Seconds later, all of the stations went out and each channel turned to snow.

For the second time that morning, we rushed to the roof. This view was even more frightening and a chill washed over me. Fire was exploding from the second tower as well now. Others in my apartment building, neighbors I had passed in the stairwell but had never spoken to before, were beginning to congregate on the roof. It was hard to comprehend what was happening. It was a bright, sun-drenched September day but suddenly something was terribly wrong.

I looked at my watch. It was about 9:30. I realized that I was really late for work now. It's strange how your mind finds comfort in routine, even in the midst of chaos, the opposite of order and routine. I thought to myself, I had better get into work.